Light rain later Tuesday; Warming temperatures midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy and cool start with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°. A few light sprinkles are possible Tuesday morning but a better chance of rain arrives later this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid-50s.

Wednesday looks like the best day all week with highs warming to the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday highs will continue to warm to the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Later on, in the afternoon, there is the chance of a few isolated showers with heavier rain in northern Indiana.

Rain will stick around for Friday with highs cooling to the mid-60s. A frontal system will stall out over the state and will keep the chance of rain and storms through Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday looks dry for now with highs in the mid-50s.

Next week starts dry and mild with highs climbing to the near 60° by Tuesday.