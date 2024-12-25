Light showers are likely for Christmas | Dec. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Merry Christmas! Gray skies and showers will be the main story in central Indiana today with warmer weather and more rain chances this weekend.

TODAY: Light on/off showers are likely for Christmas. There are some patchy spots of fog this morning. High temperatures in the mid-40s which is slightly above average.

TONIGHT: On/off rain likely early on. Rainfall totals from Wednesday morning through early Wednesday night will generally be between 0.1″ and 0.5″. Cloudy skies remain. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW: Another gloomy day with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and the chance of drizzle. High temperatures in the low 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our next system is on the way late Friday into the weekend bringing waves of rain chances and warmer weather. Above-average temperatures will continue all the way through the end of 2024.