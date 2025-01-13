Light snow accumulation Tuesday, very cold through midweek | Jan. 13, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was downright freezing statewide despite abundant sunshine as Indiana on Sunday came off its first day above freezing since Jan 3.

This active January, in which Indianapolis has had the most snow in a January since 2019, won’t slow down as there are multiple chances for precipitation and a roller coaster of temperatures. Currently, we’re sitting at 11.5 inches of snow for the month.

Monday night: Expect increasing clouds with winds turning less breezy. Temperatures will fall into the upper single digits to low teens.

Tuesday: Prepare for snow to move through from the morning into the early afternoon. Then, the remainder of the day is precip-free. Even though we are only expecting from a half-inch to an inch of snow at most, do not be fooled as there will be some slick travel regardless.

Highs will struggle once again to get into the upper teens due to a breezy westerly wind that will gust over 20 mph at times.

Then, Indiana will head toward the coldest night of January on Tuesday night. Some locations are expected to dip below zero.

Wednesday: Sunshine will return, but it will be another frigid cold day. The good news is that winds are going to be fairly light. The bad news is that highs will only top out in the upper teens to low 20s.

7-Day Forecast: There is a low chance for some snow mainly northeast of Indianapolis on Thursday. Then, another warmup looks to sneak into our area late this week with highs nearing 40 by Friday. That would make for a solid end to the workweek if we didn’t have to track a more organized system, which is exactly what’s on the table Friday into this weekend. Rain showers look to develop late Friday into Saturday, and we could see some snow mix in on the backside of the system Saturday. This will be followed up with another blast of arctic air into next week. The extended temperature outlook next week heavily favors the chance for well below-normal temperatures.