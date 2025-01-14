Light snow exits this afternoon, frigid air tonight | Jan. 14, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow is ongoing in central Indiana this morning. Those light snow showers will exit before a frigid Tuesday night.

TODAY: Light snow showers mid to late morning exit for the afternoon. Clouds will then decrease to partly cloudy later today. Only a dusting up to 1″ is forecasted from this snow chance north of I-70, not much south of I-70. High temperatures near 20 degrees.

TONIGHT: Our coldest temperatures of the season to date are expected. Clear skies will allow our lows to plummet near zero and subzero in central Indiana. Wind chill values will dip as low as -5 to -15.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be in our region, but don’t let it fool you with a cold start. High temperatures in the afternoon near 20 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: A more potent system will develop Friday night into the weekend. However, it appears central Indiana will be on the rainy side to start. The potential changeover to some snow or light flurries will happen on the backside late Saturday or Sunday. Right now, it’s too early to tell if we get any accumulations.

Arctic air rushes in after this system next week. Our plummeting temperatures in this timeframe may be even colder than what we have this week.