Longest dry streak of 2024 could end soon with rising rain chances ahead | Sep. 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to potentially end the longest dry streak of this year soon with rain chances set to increase heading into the beginning of fall.

Thursday night: Mostly clear and cool once again tonight with lows down into the low to mid 60s.

Friday: A hot end to the workweek with more humidity in the mix is expected. We’ll watch for the potential of spotty showers and storms during the morning and evening-nighttime hours. Best chance for any activity will be in the northern and western sections of Indiana. Overall, it is going to be very difficult for central Indiana as a whole to work in any sort of rain due to the ongoing dry air.

There is also a very low chance that a stronger storm forms. Wind and hail will be the main concerns if this happens.

Highs look to push into the low 90s.

Saturday: The final day of summer is shaping up to be quite toasty with mostly to partly sunny skies. It will also be a dry day with highs once again in the low 90s.

7-Day Forecast: A more organized system looks to roll towards our region through the first couple days of fall. Fall begins on Sunday at 8:44 AM EDT. Rain chances will be in place Sunday through next Tuesday. Monday will feature the best probability for rain as the main piece of energy with this system arrives by then. Highs look to cool down into the 70s by early next week.