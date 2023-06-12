Looking at more rain for our Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another not so common 60 degree day in June across central Indiana after having the first such kind of June day since 2019 on Sunday. If you need more rain, we got another batch of that on the way for Tuesday.

Monday night: You will want to grab the jacket if you’re heading out tonight. We’re talking a cool night with increasing cloud cover. Lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday: A few showers may greet us by sunrise Tuesday before we turn towards more widespread rain and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon/evening. Severe weather is not expected.

As far as rainfall totals go for central Indiana, we could see up to 0.25-0.50 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Along with the rain, winds will become breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH. Highs will struggle to get into the low 70s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger throughout our Wednesday. We’ll also see some sunshine come back into our area, which will help highs push into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Another chance for spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday with highs cruising into the mid 80s through the end of the workweek. Additional active weather is possible for Father’s Day weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.