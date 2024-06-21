Looking at returning rain chances this weekend, staying warm as well

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The end to the workweek has been hot, but now we are focusing on returning storm chances and some temperature changes this weekend and next week.

Heat warnings and advisories remain in effect until Saturday evening across northern and eastern portions of Indiana.

Friday night: Warm temperatures and mostly clear skies are expected for tonight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: We’re back in the 90s for Saturday with abundant sunshine and higher humidity values staying in place. Peak heat index values look to be in the mid to upper 90s.

By late Saturday night, we’ll watch for a weakening line of showers and storms to enter the state from the northwest.

There is a low risk for strong to severe storms in much of northern Indiana late Saturday night with damaging winds the main threat.

Sunday: The aforementioned line of showers and storms will slide mainly to the southeast early Sunday morning. Afterwards, the rest of Sunday morning will be dry. By Sunday afternoon and evening, there could be some shower and storm re-development.

If anything re-develops Sunday afternoon/evening, there will be a low risk for strong to severe storms for areas mainly south of Indy. Damaging winds will once again be the main concern.

Highs will be in the upper 80s with lots of muggy air in place.

8-Day Forecast: Slightly cooler conditions, lower humidity and calm winds are expected by Monday. Highs look to only top out in the upper 80s through Monday before we warm back into the 90s Tuesday. Additional rain and storm chances are possible in the back half of Tuesday into Wednesday. Cooler air will then prevail next Wednesday and Thursday.