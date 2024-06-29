Looking wet again by the 4th of July

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds will be from the west around 7 mph with a low near 68°F.

TOMORROW

Sunny day with cooler temperatures reaching a high near 78°F. North winds will range from 8 to 10 mph, gusting up to 18 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The evening remains clear and cooler, with a low around 55°F. North winds continue at 6 to 10 mph, potentially gusting to 20 mph.

MONDAY

The sunny weather persists with a high near 79°F and light east northeast winds around 7 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions with a low around 58°F. Winds will be light from the east.

TUESDAY

A mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing to near 88°F under south winds around 7 mph. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Chance of showers increases, mostly clear early then turning cloudy, with a low around 72°F and south winds around 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and hot with a high near 92°F, and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Expect southwest winds of 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Likely showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 PM, then occasional showers through the night. Mostly cloudy with a low around 72°F.

THURSDAY

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 86°F. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A 50% chance of continued showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70°F.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

This week begins with cooler nights and clear skies, transitioning to warmer days reaching up to the low 90s by midweek. Starting Tuesday, conditions grow increasingly humid with a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms, peaking around Independence Day. Expect stormy weather to continue through Thursday, with temperatures slightly cooling but remaining warm towards the weekend. Intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely as we head into next week.