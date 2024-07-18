Magnificent weather continues into this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was about as perfect of a day you could have in the Hoosier state, especially with us being in mid-July. We will hold onto this beautiful weather into the weekend.

As we approach next week, the muggy meter will start to rise again with some rain chances down the line.

Thursday night: A dry and cool night under mainly clear skies is expected for tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Another marvelous day will be on tap to close out the workweek! Expect a continuation of abundant sunshine, low humidity, and below normal temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Saturday: We look to be back in the low 80s as we head into this weekend. Despite the return of the 80s, we’re still going to hang nicely with pleasant air and sunshine.

7-Day Forecast: Things begin to change a little bit starting Sunday. The muggy meter will start to go back up with highs approaching the mid 80s for Sunday. Humidity values will continue to gradually rise through the first half of next week. We’ll also see the return of rain and storm chances starting late Sunday and persisting into midweek next week.