Magnificent weekend forecast on deck | Oct. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful weekend is ahead for us with above normal temperatures and sunshine.

Friday night: After a mild day, we’ll fall into another cold and clear night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Expect a fabulous day filled with sunshine, dry air, and light winds. Temperatures will warm from the 40s into the lower 70s by the afternoon hours.

Sunday: We keep the magnificent weather train rolling into our Sunday. Sun-filled skies with dry air will give way to highs pushing into the low to mid 70s.

7-Day Forecast: The above normal temperature trend persists through the first half of next week. Highs look to hold steady in the mid 70s into midweek. There could be a small chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are not overly optimistic with this chance unfortunately. Nonetheless, we’re eyeing a return to near normal temperatures with highs falling back into the mid 60s by next Thursday.