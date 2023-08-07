Mainly dry and near normal Tuesday, more storms by Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a damp and very humid Monday across central Indiana. The system that brought today’s rain will be long gone from our area going into Tuesday, but more systems will bring additional storm chances over the next several days.

Monday night: Showers will continue to leave central Indiana. A couple of spotty showers may be possible through sunset. We’ll be dry during the overnight hours.

Tuesday: A much less active Tuesday will be on deck with a breeze out of the west. There will be some patchy fog to start the day as well. We will be mainly dry with the exception of a couple of afternoon showers. Highs will be near normal for this time of the year with numbers in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Dry weather will remain in place to start our Wednesday, but that will quickly change by the afternoon hours. Expect widespread showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and night. There is even another chance for strong to severe storms.

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for isolated strong to severe storms along/south of interstate 74. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but there is also concern for additional flash flooding in the southern half of Indiana.

Highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers and storms may linger into Thursday morning before dry air wins out for the remainder of the workweek. This dry stint may be another short lived one as renewed storm chances spark up this Saturday from a new system. Then, we’re back to dry weather by Sunday. Highs Thursday and Friday look to be in the mid 80s with slightly cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures are set to be near to slightly below normal going into the start of the workweek next week.