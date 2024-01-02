Mainly quiet and chilly through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a fairly cold Tuesday for us with very little sunshine and a breezy wind out of the west. We look to open up a little bit more sunshine as we head towards the back half of the workweek with near normal temperatures.

Then, we’ll track rain and snow chances this weekend and early next week.

Tuesday night: A mostly cloudy and cold night will be on deck. Lows will drop into the mid 20s, but it will feel more like the lower 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Lots of cloud cover will remain with us through Wednesday as we track a weak front that will pass across the state. This will give way to the potential for a few light rain showers going into Wednesday afternoon. These showers could even transition to some snow flurries by Wednesday evening/night.

Highs will rise into the mid 30s.

Thursday: The near normal temperature trend will stay in place for Thursday as we finally get to see a bit more sunshine. Despite the partial decrease in cloud cover, highs will only rise into the mid 30s because of a light wind out of the north.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll head towards the coldest morning of the workweek for Friday with wind chill values possibly in the upper teens. Quiet weather will also continue through Friday before we increase precipitation chances this weekend. We are continuing to monitor a system on Saturday that could bring a rain/snow mix to our state. At this time, the best chance for any accumulating snow is in southeastern Indiana. By next Monday, we look to warm back into the 40s. Then, a potentially stronger system may impact us next Tuesday with more rain/snow potential. Details are still a bit uncertain at this time with this second system, but it will be carefully monitored.