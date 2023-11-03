Mainly quiet this weekend, active pattern shaping up for next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We took it up a notch in the wind department with increasing clouds and warmer temps to end the workweek. Some locations saw gusts over 30 MPH at times.

A tame and slightly above normal weekend is ahead for us before we bring in a series of rain chances next week.

Friday night: We’ll keep breezy winds around through the first half of tonight. For those going to high school football playoff action, be sure to have a couple of jackets since it will feel more chilly with the winds. A few showers will be possible tonight as well. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday: The chance for a few showers will linger into Saturday morning. Then, cloud cover will decrease with skies turning partly sunny in the latter half of Saturday afternoon. Winds will also die down a bit and turn light. Highs look to get back into the 60s as well.

Sunday: Another 60 degree day will be on tap for us with plentiful sunshine. It will be a nice day for any outdoor activities with winds staying light at 5-10 MPH.

8-Day Forecast: Going into next week, the pattern will turn active again starting Monday. Confidence is growing in a rather windy and mild Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and gusts up to 30-40 MPH. There will also be the chance for a few showers in the second half of Monday. Rain chances look to be best by Wednesday and Wednesday night. Highs through Wednesday will hold in the 60s before we cool back down in the second half of next week.