Marvelous Monday, heat returns midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful start to the workweek. Sunshine, low humidity and a cooler start to the day. Heat, humidity and storm chances return into the middle part of the week.

TODAY: Temperatures starting into the 50s this morning. Crisp start but refreshing. Look for lots of sunshine today with low humidity values. Temperatures stay into the upper 70s across much of the state. High pressure stays in control for the day today meaning sunshine, low humidity and highs below normal. Pretty much a carbon copy of Sunday.

TONIGHT: Comfortably cool once again with lows falling into the 50s.

TUESDAY: We crank up the heat a little Tuesday. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity values stay relatively low for much of the day but they begin to rise later in the afternoon and especially into the evening hours. Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday with above normal temperatures.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays clear, however it becomes more humid. Temperatures only fall into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot for the middle of the week. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Humidity climbs and it will feel more like it is in the upper 90s near the triple digits. Showers and storms also are possible and some of them may be on the stronger side. There is a slight risk some of the thunderstorms reaching severe criteria. Best chance will be later in the afternoon and evening.

8 DAY FORECAST: The high humidity sticks around for the holiday. Right now it looks like there is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be into the lower 80s. Low to middle 80s continue into the end of the week and into next weekend.