Weather Blog

Marvelous through Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked our way into a nice Wednesday statewide with breezy winds and bright skies! Temperatures rose into the upper 70s to low 80s as we kept our humidity values low.

Wednesday night: Skies will stay mostly clear for what will be a refreshing and cool night. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: A magnificent Thursday will be in store for us. Abundant sunshine and comfortable air will help continue to aid with our pleasant feel. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Slightly warmer conditions are expected for our Friday to end the workweek. Even though it will be warmer, we will still have fantastic weather around. Highs look to get into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: A warmup will work its way into the forecast through the upcoming weekend and into next week. Highs look to rise into the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Above average temperatures continue through the first half of next week with rain chances returning near midweek.