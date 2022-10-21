Weather Blog

Marvelous weekend on deck, rain chances and cooler air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been enjoying a tremendous Friday with above average temperatures and bright skies. This upcoming weekend will feature some of the warmest air of the month with breezy winds before we bring back rain chances.

Friday night: A more mild and mainly clear night will be ahead. Breezy winds will hang around as well with lows only dipping into the low 50s.

Saturday: Picture-perfect weather will be the story for our Saturday. Enjoy a gorgeous day with bright skies and dry conditions. Even though it will be breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH at times, it will feel fantastic with highs rising into the mid 70s.

Sunday: Even warmer temperatures are expected to build in for Sunday. We’ll keep abundant sunshine and breezy winds in place with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The warm 70° trend will roll on into our Monday, but this above average weather will lead way to increasing cloud cover and rain chances. Isolated showers are possible Monday night before better chances for rain slide in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air will then sink in, giving way to near normal temperatures for the second half of next week.