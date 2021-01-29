Messy weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended the workweek on a cold and dry note with lots of sunshine. Activity will pick up for this weekend with snow on the way for the weekend.

Friday night: A slightly warmer night is ahead with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will be around average for this time of the year as we bottom out in the low 20s.

Saturday: A Winter Storm Watch is currently set to go into effect from Saturday evening until late Sunday night for a majority of northern Indiana.

We are tracking an impactful system for a good chunk of Indiana. As the bulk of the system moves in, some of the precipitation may start as rain, but then it will quickly changeover to snow. The snow will be heavy at times, which will reduce visibilities and cause travel disruptions.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue for areas mainly north of interstate 74 through the overnight hours. Snow will changeover to a wintry mix-rain for central Indiana.

Highs will rise into the upper 30s. Winds will become breezy throughout the day as well.

Sunday: Sporadic rain showers will continue through mid-Sunday afternoon with wintry precipitation continuing in the northern third of the state. As the system begins moving out, more snow showers are possible on the backside of the system.

By the end of Sunday, the northern third of Indiana could see over six inches of snow. Areas near and just north of interstate 74 could see three to six inches of snow. For locations mainly south of interstate 74, accumulations will be on the lower side.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

8 Day Forecast: There could be lingering flurries Monday morning before we finally dry out. A gradual warming trend will be in place through Thursday with highs rising into the mid 40s before we back off into the 30s by next Saturday. Precipitation chances look to return for next Thursday and Friday.