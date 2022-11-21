Weather Blog

Mid-50s by midweek; rain chances return on Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold start to our Monday, breezy southerly winds helped us warm into the low 50s across portions of the state. This welcomed warmup will continue through midweek before we track returning rain chances on Thanksgiving Day.

Monday night: We’ll work in a cold night under mostly clear skies. Lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures are in line for our Tuesday. Winds will be a little less breezy as temperatures rise into the low 50s.

Wednesday: The warmup persists into our Wednesday, and this will be the best weather day of the week. Enjoy a pleasant above average and bright day with highs pushing into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Mild air sticks around into Thanksgiving Day, but this warmer air will lead way to rain chances coming back. A few showers are possible going into Thursday afternoon and night. Cooler air with continuing precipitation chances are in store for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Dry air returns by the final weekend of November with highs around the 50° mark.