Midweek warmup with next rain chance to follow | Sep. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We finally got around to having a full-on comfortable and bright day for our Labor Day! This was certainly rewarding after the last week and a half was very uncomfortable.

We look to warm things up through midweek before our next system rolls in late this week. This will lead way to an even stronger batch of cooler air by the first full weekend of September.

Monday night: Another chilly night under mostly clear skies is expected with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Pleasant weather will continue through our Tuesday. This will be in the form of below average temperatures, abundant sunshine, and dry air. Highs look to only top out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: After back-to-back marvelous days, we look to warm things up by midweek. Winds will shift to come out of the south and cause temperatures to rise into the mid 80s. Humidity values will also rise a bit as well, but it won’t be overly muggy.

7-Day Forecast: The muggy meter gets back into the uncomfortable range for Thursday and Friday due to the continuation of southerly winds. Highs are set to be the mid 80s Thursday, but then temperatures cool towards the upper 70s to low 80s Friday as our next system rolls in. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Friday. This all sets us up for weekend high temperatures that could struggle to get out of the 60s in some spots.