Mild and breezy Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nice weather remains in place for most of Monday, but changes come to the forecast after that.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies in place. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Another nice day with partly cloudy skies. Winds will gust close to 30 mph as mild air builds in. There is an isolated chance of an evening sprinkle as a cold front crosses the area. High temperature in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s will last through the middle of the week. Friday into Saturday brings in our next chance of showers with some areas mixing at times.