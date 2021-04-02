Weather Blog

Mild and sunny weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very cold start to the morning with temperatures coming close to the record low! Most spots will start in the lower 40s with a mostly clear sky. Highs will warm with the sunshine we see this afternoon to the lower 50s! Expect to see a chilly overnight with lows near freezing.

A fantastic weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 60s. It will get even warmer Sunday with highs nearing 70°!

Warmer weather will continue through all of next week with highs trending in the lower to mid 70s! Should remain dry through Tuesday with plenty of sunshine! Next chance of rain will arrive Wednesday and will linger through the end of the week.