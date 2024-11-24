Mild couple of days before colder air arrives | Nov 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dreary end to the weekend but we will see more mild temperatures for the afternoon .

TODAY: We could see a few patches of fog early this morning. Lots of clouds throughout the day today once again, maybe a few peeks of sunshine possible later in the afternoon. Highs today will actually be above normal into the low and middle 50s. Normal high temperature for this time of year is at 48. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph .

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions tonight and we may even see a few spotty showers develop after midnight. Lows will fall into the lower 40s .

MILD TEMPERATURES MONDAY

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies on your Monday with a few spotty showers possible. We may not see significant rain but on and off scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 8 to 15 mph. They may gust at times near 20 miles per hour.. High temperatures will be climbing into the mid 50s so another mild day on tap.

We finally begin to clear the skies out and we will see partly cloudy conditions Monday night heading into Tuesday .

TUESDAY: Colder temperatures head this way for the rest of the week. On Tuesday we will look for a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures into the low 40s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We are keeping an eye on a system that will arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with some rain possible late in the day. As colder air moves in on Thursday we will see some of that rain changing over to snow. Exact timing of this system and rain and snowfall amounts still in question. So if you do have any travel plans make sure that you stay tuned to the forecast every day this week.

Much colder air moves in for Friday and Saturday high temperatures will be close to freezing with nighttime lows into the upper teens and lower 20s. This will likely be the coldest air of the season. Longer range computer models also suggest this colder air sticks around for the beginning of December.