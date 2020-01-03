Mild Friday but colder for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy, mild with rain Friday morning.

TODAY: Rain will be likely for the first part of the morning. The batch of steady rain eventually moves east for the middle part of the morning. A few scattered showers will be possible on and off during the day. Look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures staying in the upper 40s close to 50.

TONIGHT: Rain returns later Friday evening. Colder air moves into the area after midnight changing some of the rain over to snow.

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers will be possible for the first part of the day on Saturday. Accumulations will be light with many spots just seeing a dusting. It’s going to be colder and breezy with highs to stay in the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to decrease Saturday night. It turns colder and breezy with lows falling into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks pretty good. We’ll see some sunshine on Sunday with highs climbing above normal into the middle 40s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Look for highs in the lower 40s on Monday with sunny skies. A system moves through on Tuesday bringing us a chance for a few rain or snow showers. Temperatures fall into the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs climb back into the 40s for the end of the workweek.