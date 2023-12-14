Mild Friday to precede weekend rain chance and colder air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We found ourselves back in the 50s for our Thursday as abundant sunshine continued to hang around. This warmup will progress into the end of the workweek before we increase cloud cover and rain chances.

Then, colder air returns going into early next week.

Thursday night: Mainly clear skies will hold strong over our area for tonight. Lows look to dip into the upper 20s with winds staying very light.

Friday: A nice and mild day will commence for Friday with clouds gradually increasing throughout the day. Highs will push into the mid 50s with light winds out of the south.

Saturday: It will not be as bright on Saturday as it has been the past couple of days. Skies will mainly be mostly cloudy with temperatures expected to be slightly cooler. Highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Saturday night, we will track our next chance for rain. A system will slowly move in from the west and bring us the potential for a few showers.

8-Day Forecast: The aforementioned will eventually merge into a much larger system that is set to ride up the east coast. This east coast system could wobble west just enough for the outer bands of it to give Indiana a low rain chance Sunday morning. Rain is much needed here in our area. Sunday will also feature a continuation of our cooling trend with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Then, a new piece of upper level energy looks to rush down and cause our Monday to be cold and windy with the potential for a few snow showers if enough moisture if left behind. It won’t take long for our temperatures to warm back up as we go throughout next week.