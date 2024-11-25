Mild Monday, colder temps arrive | Nov. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One final mild day before incredibly cold temperatures move in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Lots of clouds today and very mild conditions expected. We will see a chance for a few spotty showers on and off throughout the day today. Best chance of rain will arrive later in the evening for the evening commute. We will see high temperatures today climbing about 10 degrees above normal into the upper 50s. We may see winds a bit breezy gusting at times near 15 and 20 mph. Rainfall amounts should be on the light side up to a tenth of an inch, maybe a quarter of an inch and some locations.

TONIGHT: Once a cold front moves through it is going to be chilly for tonight and also tomorrow. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight as the rain comes to an end and colder temperatures move in. Lows will fall to about freezing .

TUESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies on your Tuesday. It will be chilly with temperatures actually below normal. Highs will be around 44. Normal high for this time of year is 48.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Our attention then turns to a storm system that we are tracking for the middle part of the work week. Area of low pressure will move across parts of the Midwest. The exact location and timing are still a little uncertain. One thing we do know is we will see rain and or snow developing. Looks like the possibility of accumulating snow in northern sections of Indiana. Right now it looks like minor accumulations because the ground is still relatively warm.

The one thing we are very confident about is the air will be much colder after this system departs the state. Some of the coldest air that we have seen all season long will arrive on Friday and also into the weekend. Temperatures early Friday morning if you’re going to be out Black Friday shopping will be into the twenties with highs right around freezing. Upper teens will be likely for the beginning of Saturday and Sunday morning.