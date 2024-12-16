Mild Monday with storms, cooler late week | Dec 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Patchy fog possible early this morning with rain and even a few thunderstorms. A mild Monday with highs near 60 but much cooler air will work in for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies through much of the day today. Showers will be possible scattered throughout the afternoon. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. It will be a mild Monday with highs climbing well above our normal high for this time of year which is 40. High’s climb into the upper ’50s near 60 for the afternoon today. Look for lots of low clouds for much of the day today with a little bit of patchy fog early this morning .

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies tonight the showers come to an end and Lows fall into the 30s.

TUESDAY: A quieter day on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon and temperatures will be much closer to normal for this time of the year. We will see those highs into the low and middle 40s .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST Another storm system heads in our direction for your Wednesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers possible at times. Highs will be again right around normal for this time of year into the lower 40s.

Look for partly cloudy skies on your Thursday with highs into the upper 30s. A system will head in our direction for Friday and bring us a chance for some snow showers. It may also be a bit winter like up in northern Indiana for the Notre Dame and IU game. Snow showers are likely in South Bend.

Temperatures will stay right around the 30° mark as we officially usher in winter on Saturday. The winter solstice begins on Saturday.