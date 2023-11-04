Mild next few days, patchy fog tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a windy end to the work week. Wind gusts will gradually decrease this Saturday morning as temperatures remain mild the next few days.

TODAY: Clouds decrease this morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Wind gusts to 20 mph. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: A high-pressure system quiets down our wind making patchy early morning fog possible. Low temperatures in the upper 30s. Don’t forget to set those clocks one hour back with Daylight Saving Time ending. Our new sunrise time will be 7:17 AM.

TOMORROW: Patchy morning fog may be possible. However, mostly sunny skies will make for a beautiful day. High temperatures in the low 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A lingering front will bring in an isolated rain chance both Monday and Tuesday. However, a better chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures will be running above average with highs in the upper 60s and close to 70 Monday through Wednesday. Once the cold front fully crosses the area, highs will only be in the 50s later this week.