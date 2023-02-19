Weather Blog

Mild Presidents Day, rain chance mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very spring-like week is in store for central Indiana. Temperatures will be mild, but we are watching a decent chance of rain mid-week.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase in the early morning, breezy. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: A few isolated sprinkles waking up on Presidents Day. Skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our next chance at soaking rain will be arriving for the day on Wednesday. This system will also allow high temperatures to climb in the 60s Wednesday and into the mid-60s on Thursday. Colder air follows this system for Friday as highs will be back in the 40s. Will have to watch for another chance of rain next Saturday.