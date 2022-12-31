Weather Blog

Mild start to 2023

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After seeing sunshine in central Indiana this afternoon, clouds are set to move back in for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog may develop in the early morning. Low temperature in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog may be possible early in the morning. Otherwise, a cloudy and mild start to the new year. High temperature in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy start. There will be a rain chance that moves in late in the day or Monday night. High temperature in the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain is looking increasingly likely Monday night into parts of Tuesday. Temperatures will get into the 60s for Tuesday more seasonable air starts to work its way back into central Indiana for the end of the week.

