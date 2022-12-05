Weather Blog

Mild temperatures with several rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a mainly cloudy Monday, temperatures were able to be near normal for this time of the month with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll keep a near to slightly above normal temperature trend around this week with opportunities for rain.

Monday night: We’re in for a cloudy and cool night with chances for spotty light rain/sprinkles. Patchy fog will also develop, and this will bring fairly low visibilities to the Tuesday morning commute. Lows are set to only drop into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Spotty light rain will continue to remain possible throughout our Tuesday, and patchy fog will also linger into the lunch hour. Extensive cloud cover is expected once again for Tuesday, but highs look to take a warmer turn. Temperatures are set to rise into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: The warming trend continues into our Wednesday as we look to work in a little bit of sunshine. Scattered light rain potential will also be in place for Wednesday as well. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The remainder of the workweek will feature active weather with on and off rain throughout Thursday. Showers linger into Friday before we briefly dry out for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures look to remain near to slightly above normal this weekend with highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances return by early next week.