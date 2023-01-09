Weather Blog

Mild temps through midweek with more rain ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The above average temperature train has not slowed down as of late as we tacked another warmer than typical January day. This trend is expected to continue through midweek, but it will lead way to rain and snow chances with colder air to follow.

Monday night: After a day with lots of sunshine, cloud cover will increase overnight. Lows will fall to near or just below freezing.

Tuesday: A warmer afternoon will be on deck after a chilly start to our Tuesday. Enjoy near 50° temps with some bits of sunshine and dry conditions. Areas north of Indy will hang back in the low to mid 40s for highs.

Wednesday: Skies will become mainly cloudy Wednesday, which will precede our next weather system. Rain chances begin to increase by Wednesday night.

Despite the lack of sunshine, highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday is set to be an active and breezy day with on and off rain expected. There is the potential for some snow by Thursday night as colder air sinks into the state. Temperatures become a bit colder Friday and Saturday with highs back to around average for this time of the year. A warmup will then arrive by Sunday and going into next week.