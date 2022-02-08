Weather Blog

Mild through Wednesday, precip chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy a much warmer afternoon for our Tuesday with some locations hitting the 40s. Temperatures look to stay near to above normal through midweek as we eventually work in returning precipitation chances.

Tuesday night: A much warmer night will be on tap statewide with increased cloud cover. Winds will also be breezy at times out of the south, which will help lows only fall into the low 30s.

Wednesday: We can’t rule out isolated light rain showers/flurries during the morning hours. After a mild start to the day, temperatures look to once again rise into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy winds are set to also stay with us throughout the day.

Thursday: A few flurries may be possible mainly north of interstate 70 to start our Thursday. It will be slightly cooler with a bit of cloud cover lingering around. Highs will only top out in the mid 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Better chances for precipitation arrive for Friday with a rain/snow mix possible. If any snow accumulation were to occur, it would be mainly in northern Indiana. This system will lead way for highs to quickly shoot into the mid 40s. Then, colder air once again sinks back in for the weekend. Another rain/snow mix is possible to begin the new workweek next week.