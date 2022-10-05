Weather Blog

Mild Thursday with spotty shower chance, then much cooler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to soon flip towards well below normal temperatures going into the weekend.

Wednesday night: Clouds are expected to increase tonight with temperatures not as cold as previous nights.

Thursday: We’ll start our Thursday with the chance for spotty showers before things dry out going into the afternoon hours.

Another above average afternoon will be on deck with highs rising into the mid 70s before a front passes through the state Thursday night.

Friday: The aforementioned front will set the stage for a breezy and much cooler Friday. Wind gusts during the first half of Friday especially could be over 20 MPH at times. Highs will only make it into the upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Frost will be a possibility this weekend across central Indiana. Saturday and Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s. A small rain chance will be possible on Monday as temperatures slowly climb back into the 70s for the work week. Another rain chance in the forecast for Wednesday.