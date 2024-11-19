Mild today much colder Thursday | Nov 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more mild morning before we see a dramatic drop in temperature for the rest of the week. We could even see some snow showers on Thursday.

TODAY: Lots of clouds and even a few light showers to start off your Tuesday morning. We will see rain come to an end and eventually skies clear later this afternoon. Look for sunny skies later today. Temperatures really climb into the afternoon well above normal. Highs will reach the mid-60s which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Winds will be a bit breezy as well and may gust 20 to 30 miles per hour .

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight and it will be chilly. Low temperatures fall into the lower 40s .

WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy skies on your Wednesday with a few spotty showers possible. It will be breezy on Wednesday with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph at times. Highs will reach right around 50 which is close to normal for this time of the year .

MUCH COLDER THURSDAY

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST; A dramatic drop in temperature for your Thursday. Some of the coldest air of the season will approach the state. Look for lots of clouds and even some scattered snow showers as well. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any accumulation with the ground temperature still being quite warm. We will see the potential for some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces. It will be very gusty with winds near 30 mph and highs only around 39 degrees. With the gusty winds and temperatures into the 30s we may see feels like temperatures into the 20s.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Highs climb into the lower 40s. Over the weekend we will see dry conditions and temperatures into the mid and upper 40s..