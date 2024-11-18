Mild today with a pattern shift late week | Nov 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild and overcast for today. Even warmer on Tuesday before a big pattern shift happens for the end of the work week .

TODAY: A little light precipitation is possible for the first part of the day today. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies expected throughout much of the afternoon. Areas in northern parts of Indiana may see a few spotty light showers. Temperatures will be well above normal for this time of year with highs climbing into the mid-60s. Southern Indiana may reach the upper 60s near 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions into the evening. Overnight will look for more rain to develop. Light showers will continue overnight into the first part of daybreak on your Tuesday. We’ll look for low temperatures to fall into the low 50s .

TUESDAY: A mild start to your Tuesday morning with temperatures into the mid 50s. A few spotty showers may be possible for the first part of the day otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Could see some sunshine popping in later in the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s right around 70° for the afternoon.

Cloudy skies on Wednesday with temperatures beginning to take a tumble with highs in the upper 40s near 50 on Wednesday.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A big pattern shift heads this way for your Thursday. Cold air moves in across all of the Great lakes. High temperatures will be into the upper thirties near 40. We could also see our first freezing temperature here in Indianapolis. Some rain showers and even mixing in with a few snowflakes will be possible on your Thursday. The ground is too warm so no accumulation likely .

Temperatures climb back into the lower 40s for the end of the work week. The next weekend looks like we will dry out with temperatures into the 40s.