Mild Tuesday with heavy rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a warm solar eclipse Monday. Temperatures topped out in the mid-70s before briefly dipping in totality. We remain mild Tuesday before multiple rain chances arrive.

TODAY: Clouds increase. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible south of I-70 late afternoon into the evening. Not everyone will get rain in central Indiana today. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies remain in place. Scattered light showers south of I-70 will once again be possible. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: There will be dry spots waking up in the morning. Rain becomes likely for everyone in central Indiana for the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Late Wednesday into the daytime Thursday has the opportunity to bring soaking rainfall to central Indiana. Many spots pick up at least 1″+ in this span along our stalled front. That system will exit before the weekend bringing nice weather and warming temperatures. This Sunday we rebound into the mid-70s.