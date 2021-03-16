Mild Wednesday with rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we did not have to deal with any precipitation for our Tuesday, it was a damp and gloomy day across most of the state. Despite the cloud cover sticking around, we had a much warmer afternoon.

Tuesday night: A mostly cloudy, dry, and cold night is ahead as we will dip into the upper 30s. Areas to the north look to slip in the low 30s while areas to our south will only fall into the 40s.

Wednesday: An even warmer day will be ahead as the first half of St. Patrick’s Day will be fantastic. This warmer air will come with a cost as our next system will begin to move in from the southwest with late afternoon and nighttime showers developing. A few storms will also be possible Wednesday night.

Highs will push into the low to mid 60s for a majority of the state.

Thursday: Keep the rain gear handy for what will be a wet and windy Thursday. Showers will be on and off throughout the day with the chance for isolated storms.

There is even the chance for isolated strong to severe storms for the southern half of the state. At this time, the main threats we are looking out for are damaging winds and hail. Isolated flooding may also become of concern.

Temperatures will remain towards the mild side as we look to top out in the mid 50s. Locations north of Indianapolis look to struggle to get into the mid 50s while locations southward will climb into the 60s.

8 Day Forecast: As Thursday’s system moves through, it will bring a cooldown to conclude the remainder of the workweek. The upcoming weekend will bring back pleasant weather with a warming trend and dry air. Spring officially begins on Saturday. By the new workweek next week, we are looking to return to the mid 60s for our high temperatures. Rain chances look to also return next Tuesday before we fall back to the 50s for next Wednesday.