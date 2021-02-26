Mild weekend with rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The end to our workweek couldn’t have been any better weather wise! Lots of sunshine with breezy winds made for a beautiful above average winter day.

Friday night: A much warmer night will be on tap for us as we work in scattered rain shower chances after sunset.

Lows will only dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Shower chances will continue into the early morning hours of our Saturday. This will lead way to a much warmer afternoon with some dry time.

The dry time won’t last long as rain chances will move back in late Saturday night and continue into the overnight hours.

Enjoy another springlike day as highs will surge into the upper 50s.

Sunday: Rain showers will continue through part of our Sunday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day.

Highs will once again be on the mild side as we will top out in the upper 50s.

8 Day Forecast: We will quiet down our weather pattern going into the new workweek next week. A warming trend will then work its way into the forecast. Highs look to return to the mid 50s by next Thursday before rain chances return for next Friday with another cooldown to follow.