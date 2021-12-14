Weather Blog

Mild with rain chances through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite the extra cloud cover throughout our Tuesday, we worked in a pleasant mild afternoon statewide! We look to keep above average temperatures around through midweek with several rain chances on the horizon.

Tuesday night: Skies will become mainly cloudy ahead of scattered showers developing late tonight. Lows will be on the mild side as we only dip into the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures staying well above average for this time of the year. It will become windy by late Wednesday into early Thursday with gusts up to 45 MPH at times. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Have the rain jacket on hand as shower chances will be in place through a good chunk of our Thursday. Activity looks to die down by sunset.

Highs are set to climb back into the upper 50s to low 60s. We are also going to be near record high temperatures on Thursday. The record high for Thursday (12/16) in Indy is 65°.

8-Day Forecast: As Thursday’s system leaves the state, cooler air will quickly sink into the state. Highs look to only get into the upper 30s to low 40s from Friday into early next week. Rain and snow chances look to mix in for Friday. There could be concerns for flooding potential late Friday in south central Indiana.