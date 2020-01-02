Mild with rain Thursday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A sunny start with clouds increasing this afternoon.

THURSDAY: We’ll start out with lots of sunshine this morning. Clouds increase this afternoon with a chance for some rain this evening. It’s going to be breezy and mild. Highs climb into the upper 40s close to 50 this afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain is likely across the entire state. Rainfall amounts will be around a half an inch in many locations.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on and off during the day. It’s going to be mild with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain changes over to light snow as colder air moves into the state. Lows fall into the 30s.

SATURDAY: Light snow will be likely for the first part of Saturday. Total accumulations may reach 1-2 inches. It’s going to be breezy and colder with highs near 40.

8 DAY FORECAST: It will be dry to end the weekend. Look for some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. Sunshine continues on Monday with highs in the lower 40s. Rain and snow return on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.