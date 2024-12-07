Milder end to the weekend | Dec. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold air has been the main headline to start December. Central Indiana can finally expect a milder end to the weekend.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine is expected for Saturday. A few high clouds will drift into the northern half of Indiana this morning, but nothing significant. Winds will be a touch breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: For those going to the Big Ten Championship, precipitation will not be an issue on your walk to Lucas Oil Stadium. Mostly clear skies with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies through most of the day. Rain becomes likely for Sunday night. High temperatures in the low 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Rain will still be likely into Monday morning ahead of the cold front which crosses Monday night. Temperatures will take a steady dive from Tuesday on. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will barely get to 30 degrees. There is a small, unorganized chance of snow showers on Wednesday.