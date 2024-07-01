Miserable air and storm chances to return by midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We didn’t start July just simply good, we started it with PERFECTION. Hopefully you got to enjoy Monday’s marvelous weather because we’re heading right back to unpleasant conditions with more storms ahead.

Monday night: A mostly clear and cool night is expected with lows down in the upper 50s. It will be a nice night for any outdoor activities.

Tuesday: We look to run back another round of warmer and more humid air as we progress into midweek. This starts with warmer temperatures for our Tuesday, but not quite with the humidity just yet. It will be a noticeably hotter day nonetheless with temperatures rising into the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Changes settle in even further Wednesday with miserable muggy air and our next weather system swinging in. Scattered showers look to move into our area Wednesday morning before more robust activity tries to develop in the afternoon hours. The afternoon to evening timeframe will be monitored for the possibility of stronger storms.

There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather for areas along and south of a Muncie-Zionsville-Terre Haute line. Damaging winds will be the main concern, but heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are to be expected with any thunderstorm.

Highs will struggle to warm for some due to extra cloud cover and rain. Still, it will feel terrible out there with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Peak heat indices could close in on triple digits, especially in areas that hit closer to or over 90.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will persist into the Fourth of July on Thursday. There is also potential for isolated strong to severe storms on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s and muggy air in place. Additional storms are possible Friday before we quiet things down for the first weekend of July. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday with rain chances returning by early next week.