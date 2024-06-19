Miserable heat and humidity to kick off summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The theme of heat and high humidity did not change one bit with our Wednesday. It was practically almost a copycat of Monday with less shower and storm coverage.

We are tracking a sweltering first couple days of summer with near record temperature potential. Then, we will try to find some sort of relief from the heat and humidity going into next week.

Heat warnings remain in effect until Friday while heat advisories have been extended into Saturday for counties in far eastern Indiana.

Wednesday night: Spotty showers and storms will remain possible mainly before sunset tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy with lows down in the low to mid 70s. There even could be a little bit of patchy fog that forms closer to daybreak Thursday.

Thursday: We’re on track to start summer on a stifling hot note. In conjunction with higher humidity values staying in place, miserable conditions will only continue. Actual air temperatures look to rise into the mid 90s with peat heat index values near or over 100. The record high for Thursday, June 20th, in Indy is 100 from 1953.

Friday: The end to the workweek will be a mere repeat of Thursday. More of the same will be on the table with suffocating heat and humidity. Highs will be close to record territory with numbers back in the mid 90s and peak heat indices near or over 100. Indy’s record high for Friday, June 21st, is 98 from 1988.

Rarity of current heat: It’s worth a quick mention again that these temperatures we’re expecting from Thursday through Saturday are not very common for this part of June. In the timeframe of Thursday, June 20th to Saturday, June 22nd, we have hit a high of 95+ only 13 times on record. The narrative of “it’s hot because it’s summer,” doesn’t exactly fit here in this situation. This is serious heat that can cause illness and other threatening issues if not respected.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday will yet be another very hot and humid day in the mid 90s. However, we look to see some changes starting Sunday as the hot dome breaks down a little bit. This will cause scattered storm chances and cooler (still warm) temperatures for Sunday. It is too early to tell if severe weather will be a concern Sunday.

By next Monday, the muggy meter will finally lower and hover around the discomfort line. Basically, it won’t feel as miserable Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This relief could be short lived as more 90s could swing in next week with the potential for the muggy meter to swing back up through midweek next week.