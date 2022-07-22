Weather Blog

Miserable heat this weekend with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The train of 90° weather rolled through into the end of the workweek for portions of the state. We are not slowing down with these sweltering conditions as a very hot weekend is ahead with chances for storms.

Friday night: Warm and muggy air stays with us tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s. There will be a possibility for an isolated storm north overnight.

Saturday: A few showers and storms will be possible during the morning hours. By Saturday afternoon, there will be some leftover cloud cover as we build in stifling heat. This is when we could see some re-development of activity.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning are threats with any thunderstorm.

Another wave of showers and storms may slide into northern portions of the state during late Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Overall, prepare for a rather dreadful Saturday with highs pushing into the mid 90s. Some locations are likely to have heat index values in the triple digits, and heat advisories may need to be issued for areas to our south.

Sunday: We will do it all over again with the heat and humidity for our Sunday with scattered storm chances.

Another low-end risk for isolated strong to severe storms is in place for the afternoon hours with damaging winds and hail the primary concerns.

Highs look to surge into the low to mid 90s with some areas expected to deal with triple digit heat index values.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances stick around through much of next week. Temperatures will also back off into the mid-80s after a hot weekend, but humidity values are expected to remain high. Relief from the uncomfortable conditions may finally enter the picture towards the end of next week.