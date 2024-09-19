Moderate drought issued, rain chances coming soon | Sept 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moderate drought now in place for much of Indiana after 12 days in a row of no rain. Pattern changes later this weekend and brings us rain chances late Sunday and into next week.

MODERATE DROUGHT

The newest drought monitor just released this morning shows that most of the state now in a moderate drought. With some locations around fort Wayne Southeastern Indiana and southwestern Indiana under a severe drought. Rainfall is running about 2 inches below normal for the month of September. Burn bans have also been issued.

We have seen 12 dry days in a row. Today will make day 13. eventually a pattern change that will bring us a chance for some rain heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies expected for the day. Winds will be light and we will continue to see dry conditions for today. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s right around 90 statewide.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies tonight we close falling into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A sunny and hot day on Friday with high temperatures climbing close to the lower 90s. We may get awfully close to setting a record on Friday afternoon. There is a chance we may see a few spotty showers across parts of northwestern Indiana later on into the afternoon. And one or two of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. Right now it looks like Friday night football games should be on the dry side very warm by kickoff.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will begin to see some weather pattern changes. Dry conditions expected on Saturday it will be hot mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. Clouds begin to move in on Sunday with high temperatures into the middle 80s. A chance for some showers could be possible especially later in the afternoon and evening.

Next week several rain chances move in Monday some scattered showers maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the lower 80s. In the middle part of the work week still rain chances exist with high temperatures falling near normal into the upper 70s