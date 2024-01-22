Monitoring freezing rain potential Monday night into Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve had a warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 30s with scattered freezing rain mainly north of Indy. Now, we must be weary of a possible ice event for tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in place across central Indiana until 10 AM EST Tuesday morning. Be very cautious with travel in this time period.

Monday night: The stage is setting up for a freezing rain event for tonight. Coverage will increase from west to east across central Indiana after sunset with the potential for ice accumulation. We’ll continue to track the possibility for ice accumulation as we head into the Tuesday morning commute.

Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. This is important in regards to tonight’s precipitation with temperatures dropping to near or just below freezing that will aid in ice accumulation. As a whole, the timeline for the bulk of the icing will be in the overnight hours and towards daybreak Tuesday.

Ice amount thinking has not changed a whole lot. We’re calling for up to a tenth of an inch of ice for areas along and north of interstate 70. Highest totals that could approach 0,2″ or more will be confined to locations in the northern third of the state.

Tuesday: For those heading out early on Tuesday morning, be extra careful and take your time traveling to your destination. Freezing rain will changeover to straight up rain as we progress through the morning hours. By the time we warmup further into late morning/lunchtime, the ice threat will begin to diminish.

Another round of rain looks to slide in starting late Tuesday night as we head into Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday look to eclipse the 40 degree mark for the first time in over a week. It is also worth mentioning that fog could develop as we head into Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Another round of wet weather will start our day on Wednesday with possible fog development. Coverage should become more scattered in the afternoon and nighttime hours, but do expect a damp and dreary day.

Despite the rain, highs will warm even more with numbers approaching the upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll keep shower chances on deck through Thursday with a return to the 50s. Dry air finally wins out to end the workweek on Friday with highs slightly cooler in the mid 40s. However, this dry air may be short lived as more chances for rain could pop-up for the final weekend of January. Temperatures look to also cooldown into the lower 40s by Saturday.