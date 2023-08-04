Monitoring weekend storm chances with severe weather potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a hot Friday, our attention will be directed towards an active first weekend of August. We’ll will also have to watch for the possibility of severe weather.

Friday night: Another warm night is on deck for us under partly cloudy skies. It will be rain-free with lows only falling into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Recent model trends have been showcasing a much more rainy/stormy Saturday, and that is what we will be tracking. There is now potential for strong to severe storms on Saturday as well. Scattered showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours.

A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place along and south of interstate 74. Uncertainty is in place with how long rain and cloud cover hangs around into Saturday afternoon. Regardless, wind is the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes are also possible. Timeline for severe weather will be afternoon and the early nighttime hours.

Highs look to rise into the mid 80s with lots of muggy air in place.

Sunday: More active weather will be on deck throughout Sunday with on and off showers/storms. Sunday morning will feature non-severe activity with scattered showers. By Sunday afternoon and evening, we’ll see additional development, and that will persist into Sunday night.

More of Indiana will be in play for severe weather Sunday afternoon/night as there is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) across the entire state. All hazards are possible, but the primary threat is damaging winds.

Highs look to stay on the warmer side with numbers in the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Storms with severe potential may linger into early Monday morning. Then, we’ll transition towards a cooler trend through the first half of next week. Monday will also be breezy. Temperatures look to get back into the mid 80s next Wednesday.