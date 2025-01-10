More accumulating snow with tricky travel later today | Jan 10, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Winter Weather Advisory in place through early Saturday morning for more snowfall. We will see snow pickup and intensity throughout the afternoon and could create some tricky travel for your evening commute.

TODAY: Look for snow to develop across much of central Indiana late this morning and also into the afternoon. Could be light to even moderate at times after the lunch hour and through the evening commute. We will be getting to see the snow taper off around 9:00 and 10:00 and then everything will be out of the state by about midnight. Snowfall amounts will range between 2 and 4 inches. Areas farther south right along the Ohio River could pick up 5 to 6 inches of snowfall. The winds will not be as bad as what we saw over the weekend so blowing and drifting snow should be minimal.

High temperatures will be climbing into the upper twenties.

TONIGHT: Snow showers continue into the early evening hours and they will eventually come to an end after midnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

TOMORROW: Clouds stick around for your Saturday under mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures reach right around 26.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will look for a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures right around 32°. That is the warmest that we are going to see for the next 7 days. We are watching a quick little clipper system that will move through later Sunday night that could bring us a few light snow showers.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A reinforcing shot of colder air moves in next week. We will look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the upper twenties. On Tuesday high temperatures only stay into the teens and nighttime lows will be into the single digits.