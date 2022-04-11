Weather Blog

More active weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got off to an active and mild start to the week with on and off showers and storms. This active pattern will stick with us going into midweek with additional severe weather chances on the horizon.

Monday night: More showers and storms are set to develop going towards the nighttime hours.

There is a low end threat for isolated strong to severe storms mainly south of Bloomington. The main threat is damaging winds.

Lows are set to dip into the low to upper 40s.

Tuesday: A mainly dry day is expected for our Tuesday. We can’t rule out an isolated shower and storm or two. More widespread development won’t occur until closer to daybreak Wednesday.

There is another low end severe threat on Tuesday as well. Any storm that can develop may contain strong to severe wind gusts and hail.

Highs will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: The best chance for rain and storms over the next few days arrives for our Wednesday. Rain and storms are possible during the first half of the day.

Then, a stronger line of storms will swing into the state as we close in on sunset.

There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe weather in place for mainly the western half of the state. Eastern Indiana sits under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible. Flooding concerns may arise as well.

Highs look to push into the low 70s. It will also be windy with non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 30-35 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Some showers may linger into early Thursday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Highs will slip down to the low 60s for Thursday and Friday. Additional rain chances look to develop late Friday and continue throughout the upcoming weekend. Easter Sunday at this time will be cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures stay below normal going into early next week.