Weather Blog

More active weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We hit the repeat button on our hot and muggy trend once again for our Wednesday. Along with this unsettled air, scattered showers and storms develop throughout the afternoon hours.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible through sunset.

Isolated strong to severe storm chances will remain in play before sunset for the northern half of the state. The main hazard will be isolated damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be a threat with any thunderstorm.

Lows will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Have the umbrella handy for your Thursday as on and off rain and storms will be likely throughout much of the day. The best chance for rain and storms will be in the afternoon hours as a front will scoot across our area.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible across much of Indiana Thursday afternoon with damaging winds being the primary threat.

We will slightly cool off from Wednesday’s numbers with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: After Thursday’s front passes through, we will look towards a cooler and less muggy start to our Friday. It will be dry for part of the day before rain and storm chances return Friday afternoon.

Highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the state. Areas much closer to the Ohio river down south look to be in the upper 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Active weather will continue to ramp up as we enter the weekend. A wet Saturday is likely with on and off showers and storms throughout the day. Rain chances will persist through the first half of next week before we look to dry out by next Wednesday. Highs will remain below normal for Saturday and Sunday before we return to the mid 80s for much of next week.